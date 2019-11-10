FOR THE BEST
Cindy McCain Says She Asked Kurt Volker to Step Down From the McCain Institute
Sen. John McCain’s window, Cindy McCain, says she asked Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special representative to Ukraine, to step down as the executive director of her late husband’s think tank in early October. McCain opened up to David Axelrod on CNN’s “The Axe Files” on Saturday, when he asked her why Volker, who is mired in the whistleblower scandal, resigned from the McCain Institute for International Leadership at Arizona State University. “Kurt is a good man. A good man,” she said. “But this was overshadowing the Institute and it was overshadowing what we do and what we work for. So it was time.” McCain added that she was doing what was best for her husband’s legacy. “I’m sorry all this happened, I really am,” she said. “But my first goal is to look out for the Institute.”