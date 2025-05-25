A screening of Final Destination Bloodlines got a little bit too real last week after a portion of the cinema’s ceiling collapsed on theatergoers.

The incident, which occurred on May 19 at Cinema Ocho in La Plata, Argentina, saw a piece of the theater’s ceiling fall atop 29-year-old mother Fiamma Villaverde, according to Argentine news outlet Infobae.

Villaverde, who went to see the film with her 11-year-old daughter and a friend to celebrate her birthday, told the outlet that she first heard a “really loud” sound in the theater and initially assumed it was part of the movie.

“At first, we thought it was part of the movie, because we were so involved; but then a huge piece fell on me,” Villaverde explained, adding that the ceiling fortunately “didn’t hit my head because I was leaning slightly over the armrest.”

“I haven’t been to the movies in years,” she continued. “I went because it was my birthday, and look what happened to me.”

Each installment of the Final Destination franchise typically follows a group of people dying in gruesome and oftentimes zany ways as punishment for cheating fate. The sixth film in the franchise, Final Destination Bloodlines, follows a college student named Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana) as she tries to save her family from the same cyclical curse.

The parallels between Final Destination‘s ethos and what went down at Cinema Ocho are pointedly uncanny, though fortunately no deaths were reported.

Villaverde notably mentioned that she hasn’t “been able to go to work for days” following the incident and has sustained bruises. She added that she planned to “file a complaint” after contacting a lawyer and had already asked for a refund of her ticket.

“Imagine if they hit my daughter in the head?” Villaverde said.

Final Destination Bloodlines opened in theaters on May 16. It has already grossed more than $180 million at the worldwide box office in a little over a week.