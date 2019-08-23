CHEAT SHEET
Cipriani Dolci Head Chef Found Dead After Being Reported Missing
The head chef at one of New York’s landmark restaurants has been found dead in a Queens building after being reported missing, CNN reports. The New York Police Department said they found the 33-year-old’s body but his cause of death is under investigation. Cipriani Dolci confirmed the death of Andrea Zamperoni—head chef at the restaurant chain’s Grand Central Station location—and said he went missing last Sunday. “His brother is overcome with grief and regrets he will not be available to provide any comments,” the restaurant told NBC News in a statement. “We trust the NYPD is exerting all efforts to investigate and bring clarity to this tragic situation.” Police said he was reported missing on Monday, after he didn't show up to work and his mother in Italy reportedly grew concerned when he missed her Sunday call. He was last seen near his residence in Flushing, Queens. “Andrea was a responsible, good-hearted, kind and very hard-working individual who will be deeply missed by all of us,” the restaurant said.