Citi Banker Fired Over ‘Revolting’ Antisemitic Instagram Post
EXCUSE ME
An employee at Citibank has been fired over an antisemitic Instagram post about the Gaza hospital blast earlier this week. The Daily Mail identified the banker as Nozima Husainova, sharing a screenshot of her message, which included a post by activist Shaun King that claimed Israel had initially taken responsibility for the bombing of al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza on Tuesday. Husainova wrote, “No wonder why Hitler wanted to get rid of all of them,” underneath King’s post. @StopAntisemites flagged the post on X along with Husainova’s LinkedIn page on Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson for Citibank later told the Daily Mail that they had “terminated the employment of the person who made the revolting antisemitic comment on social media.” They continued, “We condemn antisemitism and all hate speech and do not tolerate it in our bank.”