Cities Celebrate First-Ever Dolly Parton Day

Happy Dolly Parton Day! A growing number of cities have officially dedicated Sept. 25 to the late country singer, in a nod to Parton’s hit song “9 to 5.” Parton, who died of cancer last month at 80, built a seven-decade career as a songwriter, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. In Nashville, where Parton lived for more than 60 years, residents will honor her legacy with pink lights, posters, and giveaways. Many local businesses will also be observing the holiday, with children’s book drives, pink treats, live music, and even fireworks. In New Orleans, a marching group called Krewe of Dolly will parade through the city’s French Quarter, followed by a mayoral proclamation and a celebration-of-life afterparty. Meanwhile, in San Francisco, organizers are inviting participants to don their cowboy hats and rhinestones for a “Dolly Day” gathering in the city’s downtown.