CitiGroup Fires Top QAnon Website Owner
Read it at Bloomberg
CitiGroup fired a manager in its technology division after he was identified as the operator of a popular website promoting the QAnon conspiracy theory. Jason Gelinas ran QMap.pub and its mobile apps, which aggregated dispatches from the anonymous figure “Q” at the head of the movement, and collected roughly $3,000 per month in crowdfunding from Patreon. CitiGroup requires employees to disclose businesses outside their main employment. The company said in a statement to Bloomberg, “Our code of conduct includes specific policies that employees are required to adhere to, and when breaches are identified, the firm takes action.”