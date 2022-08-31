Treat Yourself to a New Watch for Fall at Citizen Watch’s Labor Day Sale

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve always loved the timeless appeal (pun intended) of a classic gold watch. Aside from being a functional way to tell time on the go, I’m more interested in timepieces for their functionality as a chic wrist accessory. After all, these days, most of us have our phones on us at all times. Even with Apple Watches and other smartwatches becoming more and more commonplace, nothing rivals a good old-fashioned “dumb” watch.

Let’s face it, smartwatches are basically mini smartphones, but aesthetically speaking, they leave much to be desired. Citizen Watch’s classic designs and superior craftsmanship have always caught my eye, and while they’re certainly reasonably priced and absolutely worth every penny, they’re still a slight investment for someone on a modest budget.

Fortunately, Citizen Watch is currently hosting a Labor Day weekend sale event, offering shoppers an extra 10 percent off a variety of watches and accessories for both men and women, which means you can save up to 40 percent off regular prices in total. Even if you’re not in the market for a new watch for yourself, the holiday shopping season is expected to start earlier this year (inflation, shipping delays, and ongoing supply chain issues), so it may not be a bad idea to take advantage of this early deal. Frankly, I think a handsome watch is the ultimate gift for just about anyone—at least on my holiday shopping list.

