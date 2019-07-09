CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    NOPE

    Judge Blocks DOJ From Replacing Lawyers in Census Citizenship Question Case

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Chandan Khanna/Getty

    A federal judge blocked the Justice Department’s move to replace the legal team handling the administration’s effort to put a citizenship question on the 2020 census, The New York Times reports. In a filing Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said the government gave “no reasons, let alone ‘satisfactory reasons,’” to ditch the team and replace the lawyers with new ones. Only two lawyers who have since departed from the DOJ and its Civil Division will be allowed to leave, the judge ruled. On Sunday, the DOJ said it would be replacing its legal team on the case without providing a specific explanation. “[The] Defendants’ mere ‘expect[ation] that withdrawal of current counsel will [not] cause any disruption’ is not good enough, particularly given the circumstances of this case,” Furman wrote.

    Read it at The New York Times