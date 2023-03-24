CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Rare ‘City-Killer’ Asteroid to Pass by Earth

    KEEP AN EYE OUT

    Katie Hawkinson

    An image of Earth taken by the Terra satellite in 2002.

    Nasa Goddard Space Flight Center/Handout via Reuters

    An asteroid between 131 and 328 feet in size—also known as a “city killer”—will pass between the Earth and Moon on Saturday evening, skimming past our skies at just over 105,000 miles away. While the asteroid will pass “harmlessly” by Earth, according to CNN, its name comes from its ability to cause major damage if it were to crash into a populated area. Yet, asteroid 2023 DZ2—its much less dramatic, official title—is still quite significant, as experts told CNN that flybys of this size so close to Earth only happen about once a decade.

    Read it at CNN