Andre Hill’s Family to Get $10 Million for Columbus Police Shooting
‘IMPORTANT AND NECESSARY’
The family of Andre Hill, an unarmed Ohio man shot and killed by Columbus Police officer Adam Coy last December, will get a $10 million settlement from the city. City Attorney Zach Klein said Friday it will be the largest settlement ever paid out in Columbus’ history. The agreement also pledges to rename an athletic facility at a local community center to the Andre Hill Gymnasium. “We understand that because of this former officer’s actions, the Hill family will never be whole,” Klein said in a statement. “No amount of money will ever bring Andre’ Hill back to his family, but we believe this is an important and necessary step in the right direction.” Coy was fired a week after the shooting, and is now being tried on murder and reckless homicide charges.