London can keep the British royal family. Venice has got a Silicon Valley king.

Italy’s “Floating City” confirmed on Saturday that it will host Jeff Bezos’ wedding to fiancée Lauren Sánchez later this year, despite concerns that the event would cause major disruptions for both citizens and tourists.

In a short statement, Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said, “We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city.”

Italian and international media outlets had reported that wedding organizers working for Bezos had already booked rooms at a number of Venice’s luxury hotels and reserved large numbers of water taxis and gondolas, methods of transportation relied upon by both locals and tourists to get around the city.

The city of Venice released a statement attempting to allay these concerns, writing, “The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded.” They assured residents that it is the city’s “utmost priority to make sure the city functions as normal, for all, with no abnormal disruption to anyone.”

According to the statement, around 200 guests are expected to attend the nuptials, a number that pales in comparison to the large-scale events the city has hosted in the past, including the Biennale di Venezia and past G7 and G20 summits.

The exact date of the wedding is unknown, though it is predicted to be a multi-day affair taking place between June 24 and 26.

Bezos and Sánchez, a former journalist, have been engaged since May 2023 after making their relationship public in 2019. According to Page Six, the couple sent out their wedding invitations earlier this month. Sánchez’s brother Paul told TMZ that he was “thrilled beyond belief” at the news, adding, “I think it’s gonna be like a Princess Di thing,” referencing Princess Diana’s extravagant wedding to now-King Charles in 1981, adding, “Just huge and fun, and just a blast.”

A source confirmed to People that First Daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner will be in attendance; Jared’s brother, Joshua Kushner, and his wife Karlie Kloss have also been invited.

Venice, a city with a population of just over 50,000, welcomes more than 20 million visitors each year, including around 120,000 visitors on its busiest days. As one of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations, much of Venice’s economy relies on tourism, but many residents are concerned about the impact excessive tourism is having on their city, with some blaming the mayor and the city for not doing enough to protect residents from being priced out of their own homes.