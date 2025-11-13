Cheat Sheet
1

Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson, 84, Hospitalized

HEALTH SCARE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 11.13.25 5:54AM EST 
Published 11.13.25 5:42AM EST 
Jesse Jackson attends the 37th National Equal Justice Awards Dinner at The Glasshouse on May 15, 2025 in New York City.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson has been taken to the hospital, according to the activist nonprofit he founded. The Rainbow PUSH Coalition said in a statement that the 84-year-old was admitted on Wednesday, Nov. 12, “under observation” with progressive supranuclear palsy. “He has been managing this neurodegenerative condition for more than a decade,” the statement said. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, progressive supranuclear palsy “is a rare neurological disorder that affects body movements, walking and balance, and eye movements. PSP is caused by damage to nerve cells in areas of the brain that control thinking and body movements.” The coalition’s statement added, “The family appreciates all prayers at this time.” Jackson’s diagnosis was confirmed in April last year. A veteran activist, he worked for more than 50 years in a career that spanned organizing with Martin Luther King Jr. to campaigning for the presidency. He served as the shadow delegate and senator for the District of Columbia from 1991 to 1997. He retired from the coalition in 2023.

Read it at Rainbow PUSH Coalition

2
Will Ferrell Suffers Injury Forcing Him to Stop Filming
CLOWN DOWN
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 11.13.25 6:03AM EST 
Published 11.13.25 6:00AM EST 
AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 2: The Los Angeles Football Club part owner Will Ferrell looks on before the match between Austin FC and the Los Angeles Football Club at Q2 Stadium on November 2, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Jefferson/Getty Images)
AUSTIN, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 2: The Los Angeles Football Club part owner Will Ferrell looks on before the match between Austin FC and the Los Angeles Football Club at Q2 Stadium on November 2, 2025 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Jefferson/Getty Images) Daniel Jefferson/Getty Images

Will Ferrell has been forced to halt production on his upcoming Netflix comedy series after the actor suffered a minor injury off set, according to TMZ. The 58-year-old actor sustained the minor injury away from filming, the outlet reported, citing production sources. While the injury wasn’t serious, it was significant enough to prevent him from performing his scenes comfortably, and producers have temporarily rearranged the filming schedule to accommodate his recovery process. The as-of-yet untitled Netflix project, touted as Ferrell’s first leading role in a TV comedy, sees the actor star as Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, a fictional golfing legend whose larger-than-life personality makes him both an icon and a punchline. Starring alongside him is Luke Wilson, who plays a rival golfer who has twice beaten Ferrell’s character to the tour championship. Other cast members include Chris Parnell, Katelyn Tarver, Jimmy Tatro, and Ferrell’s former SNL co-star Molly Shannon.

Read it at TMZ

3
Disgraced Ex-Prince Andrew’s Brazen Display Name With Epstein Revealed
THE PRINCE OF DORKNESS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 11.12.25 10:46PM EST 
Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England.
Prince Andrew, Duke of York attends the traditional Easter Sunday Mattins Service at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle on April 20, 2025 in Windsor, England. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The cringe-inducing codename Prince Andrew used in emails to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has been revealed. The disgraced 65-year-old, now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor after his royal titles were stripped last month, has again been mentioned in the latest release of emails from the Epstein files. A frantic Andrew emailed Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in March of 2011, after the pair informed him sex-trafficking allegations by Virginia Giuffre were due to be published in the U.K.’s Daily Mail. The email was part of the messages released from the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday. Prince Andrew referred to himself as “The Duke” in the email correspondence. His late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, christened him the Duke of York after he married Sarah Ferguson in 1986. As the emails between the trio flew, “The Duke” told Epstein, “Please make sure that every statement or legal letter states clearly that I am NOT involved and that I knew and know NOTHING about any of these allegations. I can’t take any more of this my end.” Epstein died in jail in 2019 and Maxwell, 63, is currently serving time in a low-security prison in Texas. Giuffre took her own life in April this year. Despite Andrew claiming a well-known photo of him with Giuffre and Maxwell had been doctored, a newly-released email sees Epstein state, “Yes she was on my plane, and yes she had her picture taken with Andrew, as many of my employees have.”

Prince Andrew with Virginia Roberts Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell.
The photo Prince Andrew claimed was fake. Virginia Roberts Giuffre/Fair Use
Read it at Daily Beast

4
Voicemail Trump Left Sharon Osbourne After Ozzy’s Death Revealed
PRESIDENTIAL CALL
Erkki Forster 

Night News Reporter

Updated 11.13.25 4:06AM EST 
Published 11.12.25 10:00PM EST 
WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 30: United States President Donald Trump holds a smartphone during his arrival at the White House in Washington D.C., United States on October 30, 2025. (Photo by Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

Ozzy Osbourne’s family has revealed that President Donald Trump left a voicemail for Sharon Osbourne after the 76-year-old rock icon died from cardiac arrest in July. Osbourne’s son Jack, 40, played the commander-in-chief’s voicemail on the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast with Sharon, 73, and his sister Kelly, 41. “Hi Sharon, it’s Donald Trump and I just wanted to wish you the best,” Trump said. “Ozzy was amazing, he was an amazing guy. I met him a few times and he was unique in every way and talented. So I just wanted to wish you the best and it’s a tough thing. I know how close you were and whatever I can do. Take care of yourself. Say hello to the family. Thanks. Bye.” After playing the message, Jack referenced the president’s polarizing politics, commenting, “Love him or hate him, he didn’t have to call and leave a voicemail.” As the camera briefly cut to a solemn-looking Kelly, Sharon remarked that “when it comes to politics, we know, nobody comes out a winner.” But she said that Trump had been a “great guy to talk to” when she competed on The Celebrity Apprentice in 2010, and called Melania Trump “gracious” and a “delight to talk to.” Thanking the president, she said, “All I know is he has treated me with respect, your father with respect.”

5
‘Real Housewives’ Star Engaged at 54
WEDDING BELLS
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Updated 11.12.25 8:16PM EST 
Published 11.12.25 8:13PM EST 
The cast of the Real Housewives of New Jersey
THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW JERSEY -- Season:13 -- Pictured: (l-r) Rachel Fuda, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Teresa Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral -- (Photo by: Andrew Eccles/Bravo) Andrew Eccles/Bravo

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, 54, is engaged to partner Paulie Connell, 51, after almost five years together. In an exclusive interview with People, Catania said, “I’m ecstatic! You know when you feel that happiness down in your gut? That’s where this excitement stems from for me. I feel so blessed, I almost feel guilty! Like I don’t deserve to be loved this way.” Connell popped the question on Monday in the location the couple first met: the Apple Store in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “I could have proposed on a yacht in Greece. I could have rented a grand hall, invited 400 people and asked her to marry me with fireworks in the background. But that’s not who we are,” Connell explained. “I didn’t want anything over-the-top and staged because we’re a humble couple. I wanted it to feel grounded and natural and organic. Plus, I wanted the element of surprise.” The couple said that they have not started planning their wedding and are in no rush to do so, preferring to enjoy their engagement for the time being.

Read it at People

6
United Flight Attendant Caught 10 Times Over Legal Alcohol Limit
FLIGHT RISK
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 11.12.25 4:54PM EST 
Published 11.12.25 4:53PM EST 
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21, 2017: A United Airlines Airbus passenger jet taxis at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 21, 2017: A United Airlines Airbus passenger jet taxis at LaGuardia Airport in New York, New York. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A United Airlines flight attendant was ten times over the legal alcohol limit during a flight to London, court testimony revealed. Margit Lake, the 56-year-old flight attendant, was fined more than $2,000 after she allegedly drank “multiple miniature bottles” on the transatlantic trip from San Francisco to London last month, The Daily Mail reported. She appeared this week in court, where it was revealed that she had “alcohol on her breath” after she landed in London. Blood tests found the attendant had 216 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood; more than ten times the legal limit of 10 mg for U.K. flight attendants. Lake was reportedly consuming alcohol “to calm down” because she was feeling “isolated” and “dealing with grief” after being estranged from her family. Her defense attorney Ben Lansbury said that “it was something of a shock to her,” and that “she deeply regrets what happened.” He also noted that Lake has gone to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings daily since her last hearing.

Read it at Daily Mail

7
Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Why ‘The View’ Co-Host Has Been Absent
JOYLESS
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.12.25 4:29PM EST 
THE VIEW- 3/29/23 .
Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images

Whoopi Goldberg told viewers why Joy Behar, 83, has not been on The View for two consecutive episodes. At the beginning of Wednesday’s show, Goldberg acknowledged Behar absence from the show, saying, “Joy is out because she hurt her foot, and hopefully she’ll be back here tomorrow.” Wednesday’s panel featured regular hosts Goldberg, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. Behar has been a host on the show since its first episode in 1997, with the exception of her “self-imposed hiatus” from 2013 to 2015. Earlier this year, the Trump administration threatened to pull The View off the air over comments Behar made suggesting Trump is “jealous” of Barack Obama. “Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome” who “should self-reflect on her own jealousy of President Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off air,” a White House spokesperson said at the time.

Read it at People

8
Trump’s Approval Tanks After Gatsby Party During Shutdown
HE LIKES LARGE PARTIES
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.12.25 3:44PM EST 
US President Donald Trump.
US President Donald Trump. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

A new poll shows that approval for how President Donald Trump is managing the government has dropped among all U.S. adults, including Republicans. An AP-NORC poll conducted in November—after major Democratic wins in the Nov. 5 elections and before the Senate vote to end the government shutdown—found that the share of Republicans who approve of how Trump, 79, is managing the federal government fell from 81 percent in March to 68 percent. Among all adults, approval of the president’s management fell by 10 percentage points, from 43 percent in March to 33 percent in November. “When people are hungry, he had a party,” said Beverly Lucas, 78, a Republican from Florida, referring to Trump’s Great Gatsby-themed Halloween party at Mar-a-Lago, held the same weekend nearly 42 million Americans learned that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would be cut due to the government shutdown. Despite Republicans’ attempts to blame the government shutdown on Democrats, polls showed that many Americans were dissatisfied with the president and his party. After the Senate voted on Monday to pass the budget bill with the support of eight Democrats, the longest shutdown in U.S. history is expected to end with a House vote on Wednesday, although many Democrats are unhappy with the deal.

Read it at AP News

9
TV Chef Dies at 43 in Helicopter Crash
‘MASSIVE SHOCK’
Georgina DiNardo 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.12.25 1:15PM EST 
Mynie Steffens, chef and author, died in a helicopter crash at age 43.
@meatmynie/Instagram

Mynie Steffens, a chef, author and co-host of a South African cooking show, has died in a helicopter crash at age 43. Steffens, a licensed pilot, died when the aircraft she was flying crashed on a farm close to Patensie, South Africa—in the Eastern Cape—on Nov. 10, according to local outlets. She had reportedly been spraying pesticides over a citrus farm’s orange crops when her “helicopter struck power lines and crashed,” the Accidents and Incidents Investigations Division explained in a statement to the George Herald. “The helicopter itself was substantially damaged due to impact force.” Authorities have launched an investigation into the crash, but the South African Police Service has yet to release a comment. Steffens was a co-host of the cooking show Speel met Vuur (Play With Fire) and later released a cookbook called Mynie Plays with Fire. Her co-host and friend from childhood, Aldi Van der Walt, told IOL that Steffens death was a “massive shock” and a “tragic loss.” She explained that Steffens was someone who lived life “to the full” and “could make time for people from every walk of life.”

Read it at Daily Mail

10
Bear Forces Airport Runway to Shutdown
UNBEARABLE
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 11.12.25 4:30PM EST 
The Asian black bear (Ursus thibetanus), also known as the Asiatic black bear, moon bear and white-chested bear
NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A bear halted all flights landing and taking off from a Japanese airport on Wednesday. Police said the animal, believed to be a cub, was first spotted at 1:05 p.m. at the Hanamaki Airport in the country’s northeast region, according to the Iwate Broadcasting Company. Two takeoffs and all landings were delayed for about an hour starting at 1:10 p.m. after the cub wandered onto the runway in the Iwate Prefecture, reported the outlet. The runway reopened at 2:30 p.m. after airport officials confirmed that it was no longer a threat to safety. Officials and police are searching the site for the bear, but it has yet to be found, according to the Fuji News Network. The airport office told Nippon TV that they are unsure how the bear got onto the grounds, which is surrounded by a fence that is over 6 feet tall. Surprisingly, this isn’t the first time this year that a bear halted air traffic at a Japanese airport. A black bear at northern Japan’s Yamagata Airport in June caused delays of up to an hour to four flights and a whopping 12 cancellations.

Read it at NHK World Japan

