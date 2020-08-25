Wife of Miami Cop Dies After Getting Trapped in Boiling Hot Police SUV
The wife of a Miami police officer died after being trapped in the back of her husband’s cop car as temperatures soared into the 90s on Friday. Clare Paulino became trapped in her husband Officer Aristides Paulino’s police-issue SUV, the Miami Fraternal Order of Police confirmed late on Monday. The car has a cage separating the front and back seats and has bars on the window, the union says. The car’s doors lock and can only be opened from the outside. The Miami Herald reported that detectives believe the husband had come home from a midnight shift and left his car unlocked in the driveway. As he was sleeping, Paulino climbed into the backseat of the car, possibly in search of something, and couldn’t get out when the doors somehow closed and a self-locking mechanism kicked in.