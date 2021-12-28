Florida Woman’s Pedicure From Hell Leads to Leg Amputation—and $1.75 Million
A Tampa woman has been awarded a $1.75 million settlement after losing her leg from a pedicure. In May 2020, Clara Shellman sued the culprit salon, Tammy’s Nails 2, alleging a beautician cut her toe with dirty tools in 2018. The slipshod work caused an infection in Shellman’s foot, which was exacerbated by the victim’s peripheral arterial disease, a condition that inhibits blood flow to extremities. Shellman, a mother of a young child, ultimately had to have her leg amputated and claims she lost her home due to the overwhelming medical expenses. Though Tammy’s Nails 2 reached a settlement, the salon initially denied that their tools were unkempt and claimed Shellman did not “take reasonable efforts to prevent the development of infection,” per the Tampa Bay Times. Upon receiving the settlement, Shellman’s lawyer, Paul Fulmer, said she was “stunned, shocked, crying and giddy, all at the same time.”