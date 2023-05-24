Dementia Patient, 95, Dies After Being Tased by Police
R.I.P.
An Australian 95-year-old great-grandmother has died a week after she was tased by police in a nursing home, authorities said Wednesday. Clare Nowland, a dementia patient, had allegedly grabbed a steak knife before she was tased by Senior Constable Kristian White at the Yallambee Lodge in Cooma, New South Wales. Nowland fell and hit her head and was rushed to a hospital, where she later died. New South Wales Police in a statement confirmed Nowland had “passed away peacefully” on Wednesday evening. “Our thoughts and condolences remain with those who were lucky enough to know, love, and be loved by Mrs Nowland during a life she led hallmarked by family, kindness and community,” the statement added. White, 33, was suspended with full pay after the incident and now faces charges of recklessly causing grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault.