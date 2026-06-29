Clarence Thomas, 78, Busted on Mystery Medical Visit

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was spotted in the Capitol on Monday, where some believe he paid a visit to Congress’s in-house doctor.

Thomas, the court’s oldest sitting member at 78, was filmed walking through the House side of the Capitol on Monday, but refused to say what brought him there from the Supreme Court building across the street.

When MS NOW reporter Mychael Schnell asked Thomas who he was meeting with in the Capitol, the ultraconservative justice appeared not to hear the question, and turned to a man walking alongside him, asking, “What’d she say?”

Thomas eventually replied: “Oh, nobody.”

He continued to ignore Schnell’s questions about why he was in the Capitol.

“No meetings in particular?” Schnell pressed again.

“None that I’m going to tell you about,” Thomas replied with a chuckle.

Thomas, who was appointed by George H.W. Bush in 1991, did not meet with House GOP leadership during his visit, Politico reporter Meredith Lee Hill wrote on X.

Rather, Republicans believe the justice was in the Capitol to visit the Office of the Attending Physician, sources told Lee Hill.

The Supreme Court’s Public Information Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The physician’s office, located in a secluded hallway on the Capitol’s first floor, serves all 535 members of Congress, the nine Supreme Court justices, and visitors, providing mainly first aid and basic treatment.

Supreme Court justices are rarely seen at the Capitol, typically appearing only for ceremonial events such as State of the Union addresses.

But some justices have made use of the Capitol’s medical office in the past.

Ginsburg, a liberal icon, died in September 2020 at the age of 87 after refusing to retire from the bench, where Supreme Court justices enjoy lifetime appointments. Magnolia Pictures

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was examined at the Office of the Attending Physician in May 2013, a day after the liberal justice—then 80 years old—fell in the bathroom of her home and cracked her ribs. Ginsburg served on the court until her death at 87 in 2020.

In April, President Donald Trump invoked Ginsburg’s refusal to retire when Democrats controlled Congress as he suggested that the court’s most senior conservative justices should step aside because of their age.

“You make the case that, at a certain time, you give it up so that you can have a justice (on the same side)… so that your ideology, your policies, your everything, would be of the kind that we like,” Trump, himself the oldest person ever inaugurated as president, told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo. “But it’s probably not easy to give up for people, you know, when they reach a certain age.”

Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, widely seen as the court’s most conservative justices, are also its oldest. Chip Somodevilla/Pool via REUTERS

Thomas had a health scare in 2022, when he was admitted to the hospital for an infection with “flu-like symptoms,” though his transfer was only disclosed two days later.

Meanwhile, the court’s second-oldest justice, Samuel Alito, 76, was secretly rushed to a hospital after falling ill during a Federalist Society dinner in March of this year. The conservative justice was evaluated and given fluids for dehydration before returning to his home in Virginia that night, according to CNN.