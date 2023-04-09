Clarence Thomas’ Megadonor Bestie Collects Hitler Memorabilia
ODD HOBBY
The billionaire financier who showered Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas with free luxury trips didn’t spare himself from some historical splurges—on Adolf Hitler and Nazi memorabilia that adorns his Dallas home. According to Washingtonian, Harlan Crow’s home is filled with multiple paintings by the Nazi dictator and he owns a signed copy of Mein Kampf. Previous visitors to the home also shared photos with Washingtonian of linens stitched with Nazi symbols, including a swastika, and medals throughout the home. Crow also has a garden littered with statues of the era’s most heinous figures. Crow has reportedly said that he collects the artifacts because he despises the dictators, though it left one guest to his home uncomfortable. “It would have been helpful to have someone explain the significance of all the items,” the guest said. “Without that context, you sort of just gasp when you walk into the room.”