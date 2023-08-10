Clarence Thomas Enjoyed 38 Vacations Paid for by Billionaires: Report
‘HEIGHT OF HYPOCRISY’
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has enjoyed at least 38 vacations paid for by well-connected billionaires, along with 34 private flights, and a dozen VIP passes to sporting events, according to a new report. ProPublica says it has uncovered additional wealthy benefactors who have funded Thomas’ lavish vacations, all of whom have worked in industries affected by the court’s rulings. Citing records and interviews, the report alleges that Thomas went on multiple yachting trips in the Bahamas with oil baron Paul Novelly, whose family and companies have donated generously to conservative causes. Wayne Huizenga, the billionaire behind the Blockbuster Video empire, reportedly sent his own 737 to pick up Thomas for at least two trips to South Florida. Thomas and Novelly have not yet commented on the claims in the report, and Huizenga passed away in 2018. Ethics experts interviewed questioned why Thomas did not disclose some of the apparent gifts he was treated to. “It’s just the height of hypocrisy to wear the robes and live the lifestyle of a billionaire,” Don Fox, the former general counsel of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics, was quoted saying.