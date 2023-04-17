Clarence Thomas’ Mom Lived Rent-Free After Unreported Deal With GOP Donor
COZY
The more we learn about the decades-long financial relationship between Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and Texas real estate magnate Harlan Crow, the murkier it gets. Now Thomas has said he will fix a decade-old disclosure form to reflect a sweetheart real estate deal he made with the Republican megadonor in 2014. According to CNN, the deal involved Crow buying three properties in Savannah, Georgia, that were owned by Thomas, his mother, and his late brother. Thomas’ 85-year-old mother, Leola Williams, was then reportedly allowed to continue living in her house rent-free. Crow has said he plans to turn the properties into a Clarence Thomas museum, while Thomas said he believed he did not need to disclose the deal because he did not profit from it. Nevertheless, Democrats are accusing Thomas of violating the 1978 Ethics in Government Act and calling for an investigation.