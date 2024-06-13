Clarence Thomas Took MORE Trips on Rich Friend’s Private Jet: Docs
MILE-HIGH CLUB
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas took at least three additional trips on billionaire benefactor Harlan Crow’s dime that he failed to disclose, a top Senate Democrat said Thursday. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released documents revealing that Thomas traveled aboard Crow’s private plane in 2017, 2019, and 2021. The trifecta of trips, which saw the justice criss-cross the country, adds further weight to the claim that Thomas committed a serious ethics violation by failing to disclose personal gifts, an allegation that was first made in the wake of an explosive ProPublica report from last year that revealed he’d traveled on Crow’s jet to Indonesia and California in 2019. “The Senate Judiciary Committee’s ongoing investigation into the Supreme Court’s ethical crisis is producing new information—like what we’ve revealed today—and makes it crystal clear that the highest court needs an enforceable code of conduct, because its members continue to choose not to meet the moment,” Durbin said in a statement. Thomas acknowledged the 2019 trips for the first time last week in a financial disclosure form, but made no mention of the other flights.