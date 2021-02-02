Justice Clarence Thomas’ Trump-Supporting Wife Pens Apology
FAMILY POLITICS
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas’ wife Ginni Thomas apologized to her husband’s former law clerks for her statements in support of former President Trump before and after the 2020 election. On an internal email list where colleagues typically share news of professional accomplishments and baby births, she wrote: “I owe you all an apology. I have likely imposed on you my lifetime passions. My passions and beliefs are likely shared with the bulk of you, but certainly not all. And sometimes the smallest matters can divide loved ones for too long. Let’s pledge to not let politics divide THIS family, and learn to speak more gently and knowingly across the divide.”
Thomas, whose husband is the top conservative justice on the court, is a right-wing activist and an avid Trump supporter who advised the former president on cabinet appointments. On Jan. 6 she wrote, “GOD BLESS EACH OF YOU STANDING UP or PRAYING,” on her personal Facebook page which has since been taken down.