    Clarence Thomas Reported Income From a Firm That Doesn't Exist

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Associate Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas arrives for the swearing in ceremony of Judge Neil Gorsuch as an Associate Supreme Court Justice in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S.

    Joshua Roberts/Reuters

    Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas made headlines last week after ProPublica exposed his unreported financial ties to billionaire donor Harlan Crow. Then on Sunday, the Washington Post revealed another disclosure discrepancy: for the last two decades, Thomas stated on disclosure forms that his family received hundreds of thousands of dollars in rental income from a firm called Ginger, Ltd., Partnership—a firm that hasn’t existed since 2006. Ginger, Ltd., Partnership was a Nebraska real estate company launched by Thomas’s wife and her relatives in the 1980s. It was shut down in 2006 and a new firm, Ginger Holdings, LLC, was created to take over the land leasing business—but Thomas’ disclosures still listed the old firm, reporting between $50,000 and $100,000 annually from Ginger, Ltd., Partnership in recent years. The error is just the latest omission by Thomas on his required annual disclosure forms. Thomas’ secret ties to Crow have prompted many to call for the justice’s resignation.

