Mother, Daughter Charged With Murder of Baby Ripped From Womb
The mother and daughter accused of fatally strangling a pregnant 19-year-old have now been charged with the murder of the baby who was “forcibly removed” from her womb, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office told The Daily Beast. Clarisa Figueroa, 46, and her 24-year-old daughter, Desiree Figueroa, were charged with murder after Marlen Ochoa-Lopez’s infant died seven weeks after the grisly incident. Both were expected to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon. The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast the infant death died from a lack of oxygen and blood to his brain as a result of “maternal assault and demise.” His death was ruled a homicide. The pair also face multiple charges, including first-degree murder, after the 24-year-old daughter allegedly confessed in May to helping her mother strangle Ochoa-Lopez—a nine-months pregnant mom who was reported missing on April 23. The Figueroas, along with Clarisa Figueroa’s boyfriend Piotr Bobak, have pleaded not guilty.