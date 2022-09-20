DA Seeks to Remove Clark County Official Charged in Journalist’s Murder From Office
TIME TO GO
The Clark County District Attorney’s office is seeking to remove Robert Telles from office amid allegations that the public officially brutally murdered an investigative journalist earlier this month. In a Tuesday statement, Clark County said that Telles has “neglected to perform” his duties as Clark County Public Administrator after he was accused of “lying in wait” to fatally stab Las Vegas Review-Journal journalist Jeff German. Despite his arrest and being held on bond in connection with the Sept. 2 slaying, Telles is still the head of the agency dedicated to helping Las Vegans handle the estates of the newly deceased. “Clark County has taken the first step in asking the court to remove Robert Telles from elected office,” the county’s statement said. “In filing with the court at the direction of Clark County, District Attorney Steve Wolfson has set the process in motion.” The county added that after Telles is removed from office, it will formally appoint his replacement until voters elect a new Public Administrator in November.