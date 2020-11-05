Nevada Election Official: I’m ‘Concerned for the Safety of My Staff’
FEARFUL
Joe Gloria, the Clark County registrar of voters, said Thursday that he’s “concerned” for the safety of his staff as ballots continue to be counted in Nevada’s largest and heavily Democratic county. “I can tell you that my wife and my mother are very concerned for me,” he said at a press conference, adding, “We are putting measures into place to make sure that we have the security that is necessary. We are going to begin to monitor the vehicles as they come in.” Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was leading President Trump by about 11,400 votes as of 2 p.m. Thursday. Gloria added that the only instance of voter fraud he’s seen is a Trump voter who attempted to cast two ballots. Dozens of Trump supporters demonstrated outside Clark County election headquarters on Wednesday evening as part of a #StopTheSteal protest, and the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit to stop the counting of mail-in ballots in the county.