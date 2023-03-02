Clashes as Charlie Kirk Speaks at California University
‘FASCISTS OFF CAMPUS’
Scores of students were seen protesting outside the University of California Wednesday night ahead of an appearance by far-right youth leader Charlie Kirk, who appeared at the university for his Live Free Tour. In posts tweeted by Turning Point USA–the youth conservative group of which Kirk is the founder–protesters chanted: “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” They could also be seen screaming: “Fascists off campus.” According to the Daily Nexus, the student-run UC newspaper, about 100 protesters were counted, with some clashes between the parties. During the event, which was streamed live, Kirk made mention of the protesters and even welcomed them inside to “ask questions and have dialogue.” However, he described the protests as radical left-wing activism and said, “isn’t it telling...they say fascism...it’s hilarious..the last time I checked, the people that are fascists are usually the ones that spend their evenings trying to prevent other people to speak.” Kirk most recently used the recent Ohio train derailment to claim it was proof of ‘war on white people.’