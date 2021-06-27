Classified British Defense Documents Found in ‘Soggy Heap’ at Bus Stop
OOPS
Highly classified defense documents reported missing by a U.K. Ministry of Defense official were found in a “soggy heap” behind a bus stop in Kent, the BBC reports. The documents are thought to contain classified details about Russia’s reaction the British HMS Defender passing through Ukrainian waters and the British military’s plans in Afghanistan. It is unclear how long the documents, which consisted of around 50 pages of PowerPoint presentations and emails, were lost, but a Ministry of Defense official confirmed that an employee had reported them missing. The documents are thought to be related to the Royal Navy’s HMS Defender’s “innocent passage through Ukrainian territorial waters” to which Russia responded by sending more than 20 aircraft and two coast guard ships last Wednesday.