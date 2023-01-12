Classified Documents Found in Biden’s Home Garage
OOPS!
White House lawyers said Thursday that documents with classified markings were found in the garage of President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, after a search of several sites was completed last night. Earlier this week, the White House revealed that classified documents were found in November at Biden’s former D.C. think-tank by staff who were clearing out office space. Since then, lawyers have searched Biden’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes, as well as other sites where materials may have been shipped after Biden left the VP’s office in 2017. A “small number of Obama-Biden Administration records with classified markings” were found “among personal and political papers” in storage spaces at Biden’s home, White House special counsel Richard Sauber said. It comes on the heels of a federal investigation into classified documents found at Donald Trump’s Florida golf resort and nearby storage unit. Unlike Trump, however, Biden’s lawyers said they “immediately” notified the DOJ after the two discoveries, and arranged for the documents to be returned.