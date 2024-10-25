Classmate Says Well-Liked Usha Vance Might Be a ‘Sociopath’

A new profile of Usha Vance written after interviews with her friends and colleagues from law school portrays the would-be second lady as a well-liked, academically impressive student who was on track for a prestigious legal career before her husband’s rapid political ascent to Donald Trump’s running mate. “She didn’t seem to have strong emotions,” one of Usha’s former friends from Yale Law School told The Cut. “It didn’t seem like things got to her that much, and she was never very vulnerable,” the friend said, adding–“sincerely,” according to The Cut–that “I kind of wonder if she’s a sociopath.” In Law School, Usha clerked for future Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and eventually Chief Justice John Roberts. She landed a job in corporate law for Munger, Tolles & Olsen, but never made partner at the firm before resigning after Vance was announced as Trump’s vice presidential pick. Usha was a registered Democrat, who reportedly planned to vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016. Another friend described her speech at the Republican National Convention as “surreal,” The Washington Post reported. However, another friend of the Vances quoted in The Cut said she was fully onboard with her husband’s Trumpian turn: “When people say leave Usha out of it—well, she’s in.” A spokesperson for Usha Vance did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.
