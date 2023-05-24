Claudia Conway, Now 18, Has New Gig Posting Racy Pics on Playboy.com

Claudia Conway, the headline-grabbing 18-year-old daughter of Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Kellyanne Conway and fervently anti-Trump media personality George Conway—who divorced earlier this year—is now making racy content for Playboy.com, the online arm of the storied, but now-defunct magazine. “Claudia Conway is one of many women who have found freedom, autonomy, and major financial success on our creator platform,” Playboy announced in a statement to the New York Post. “We welcome her and support her choices.” The former American Idol contestant commented on her new gig in a tweet Tuesday, saying she was exploited by the media and “forced into portraying myself as something i wasn’t.” She added: “My body was taken from me. Now, as a young adult, i am aiming to reclaim my womanhood and femininity in a way that is truly mine. i am putting myself out there in a way that is MY OWN and no one else’s.”
