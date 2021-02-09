Claudia Conway to Appear on New Season of ‘American Idol’
SURPRISE!
During Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, ABC debuted a new promo for the upcoming season of American Idol that boasted “Big Changes” and “Bigger Surprises” before revealing a clip of 16-year-old Claudia Conway walking on stage to audition for the competition series. Cut to the shocked faces of judges Katy Perry and Lionel Ritchie.
The daughter of #NeverTrump Republican strategist George Conway and former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, Claudia Conway made waves with shocking allegations against her mother earlier this year. She first teased a potential appearance on the show last fall in a video with Perry on her popular TikTok account.
“Claudia and her siblings are taught to be independent self-starters and free thinkers who dream big and aim high. She sets goals and works toward them. Of course, American Idol is next level!” Kellyanne Conway said at the time. “We are proud of Claudia for entering the arena and sharing her beautiful voice and inspirational message about mental health with others.”