Italian Family Sues New York Boarding School After Son’s Suicide
‘UNSPEAKABLE’
The devastated family of an Italian teenager who died by suicide at a private boarding school in New York state is accusing the school of causing his wrongful death, alleging in a new lawsuit that their son’s time in “solitary confinement” there, among other avoidable factors, contributed to the tragedy. Claudio Mandia was found on Feb. 17—just shy of his 18th birthday—after being expelled for cheating on a math assignment at EF Academy in Westchester County. According to the family’s suit, the 17-year-old had been ordered to move out of his dorm room and into a “stark, bare” one while he waited for his family to collect him. Mandia was forbidden to leave the room without permission for nearly four days, the suit alleges, during which time he was also allegedly malnourished and inadequately supervised. “The level of cruelty is almost unspeakable,” an attorney for the family told WABC. In addition to seeking unspecified damages, the family is also calling for the enactment of what is being called Claudio’s Law, which would hold private schools to stricter regulatory standards.
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.