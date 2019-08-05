CHEAT SHEET
THE OLD SWITCHEROO
Brazilian Gang Leader Caught Dressed Up as Teen Daughter for Jailbreak Attempt
He would've gotten away with it if it wasn’t for those meddling kids. A Brazilian gang leader dressed up in a rubber mask and wig in a failed attempt to escape prison by fooling guards into thinking he was his own teenage daughter during a visit from her. Clauvino da Silva tried to leave the prison in Rio de Janeiro dressed in his daughter’s clothes, but reportedly looked so nervous that he blew his cover. He apparently planned to leave his 19-year-old daughter inside the jail and cops are now investigating whether she acted as an accomplice in the escape attempt. Rio’s state secretary of prison administration released photos showing da Silva in a mask and wig, wearing tight jeans and a pink shirt with a cartoon image of donuts. Authorities said da Silva previously led the Red Command, one of the most powerful criminal groups in Brazil. He’s now been transferred to a unit of a maximum-security prison.