Trump Gets Bonkers Shoutout to Kick Off NFL Draft
Former Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews gave a bonkers shoutout to President Donald Trump from the NFL Draft stage Thursday. The former all-star sent the audience into roaring cheers with the line, which he read off to start the televised proceedings. Matthews, who played with the Packers for ten seasons before announcing his retirement in 2022, trolled audiences by delivering a special “message” from the president. “I just got off the phone with the president, Donald Trump. He asked me to pass a message along to all 32 NFL franchises. Let me tell you what it reads here, alright?,” he began. “It says, ‘My fellow Americans, the Bears still suck!’” Matthews’ comment prompted the crowd to erupt into cheers, and harkened back to the Chicago Bears and Packers’ long standing rivalry. The NFL Draft notably took place in Green Bay, Wisconsin Thursday, with the crowd seemingly full of Packers fans. Trump has a long history with the NFL, and in 2025, became the first sitting U.S. President to attend a Super Bowl game.