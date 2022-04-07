Clea Shearer of ‘The Home Edit’ Has Aggressive Breast Cancer

CHEAT SHEET
Clea Shearer, the star of Netflix’s Get Organized With The Home Edit, is undergoing a double mastectomy this week after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. The 40-year-old told People that she found two small lumps during a self-exam, went for a flurry of tests, and found out she has stage 1 invasive mammary carcinoma. “It’s crazy to look in the mirror and tell yourself that right now, as you’re physically standing there, you are a person who has cancer. It’s crazy to say it out loud. It was really scary and really, really, really emotional,” the mother of two said. Shearer said she’s now just focused on being cancer-free. “I’m a fighter. If anyone can crush cancer, it is me,” she said.