CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Clearview AI’s Entire Source Code Exposed in Security Error

    404 NO SECURITY FOUND

    Blake Montgomery

    Ian Waldie/Getty

    A server misconfiguration exposed the entirety of the source code of the controversial facial recognition app Clearview AI, TechCrunch reports. The software scrapes billions of photos from social media and allows its users, including many law enforcement bureaus, to match their photos with faces in the company’s database. A researcher at the cybersecurity company SpiderSilk found that Clearview had failed to set up its servers so as to be inaccessible to those outside the company, meaning anyone with an internet connection could gain entry and view the code that made up the company’s app, its internal security keys, and files. The company said thieves stole its entire client list in February.

    Read it at TechCrunch