Clearview AI’s Entire Source Code Exposed in Security Error

Read it at TechCrunch
A server misconfiguration exposed the entirety of the source code of the controversial facial recognition app Clearview AI, TechCrunch reports. The software scrapes billions of photos from social media and allows its users, including many law enforcement bureaus, to match their photos with faces in the company’s database. A researcher at the cybersecurity company SpiderSilk found that Clearview had failed to set up its servers so as to be inaccessible to those outside the company, meaning anyone with an internet connection could gain entry and view the code that made up the company’s app, its internal security keys, and files. The company said thieves stole its entire client list in February.