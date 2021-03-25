Biz Honcho Pisses Off Idaho Neighbors With Private Airstrip
BUMPY LANDING
The co-founder of a billion-dollar firm has angered his Idaho neighbors by building an airstrip on his ranch in a federally designated recreation area. Michael Boren, who built Clearwater Analytics with his brother David, says he wants to be able to fly from one ranch to another and is asking the county to recognize a runway he built and is already using, the Idaho Statesman reported. Several local residents have asked the planning board to reject the request, saying planes and choppers taking off and landing would ruin the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. “The Sawtooths and Sawtooth National Recreation Area are the heart of Idaho, not a plaything for the wealthy and powerful,” Marie Osborn said in a statement. “There are already adequate airstrips serving the valley.” The airstrip agita comes a year after the Justice Department accused Michael and David Boren of using a helicopter to harass crews building a private trail they wanted stopped.