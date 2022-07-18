Cops: Florida Man Stabbed Mom to Death After Plotting to Kill Her for a Year
CHILLING
A 24-year-old Florida man allegedly told police that he had been plotting to kill his mom for a year—something he is accused of finally carrying out on Saturday. Logan Lopez, 24, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 53-year-old Mary Beth Lopez. Police said they received a call on Saturday evening about a woman screaming for help before finding Mary dead in her son’s apartment. According to officials, Logan Lopez hit her with a hammer and stabbed her several times. He reportedly told police that he had lured his mom to his home by asking her to bring him his mail. The police department said that he had no criminal history, but had previously been held for mental health treatment. “You see the worst of people, but you don’t see this brutality very often,” Clearwater Police Major Natalia Illich-Hailey said.