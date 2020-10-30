CHEAT SHEET
College Football Star Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive for COVID-19
Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence, considered a frontrunner for this year’s Heisman Trophy, has the coronavirus and will miss Saturday’s game against Boston College, ESPN reports. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a statement that Lawrence is in isolation and is “doing well with mild symptoms.” Lawrence, who has been having an excellent season so far, also could miss Clemson’s Nov. 7 game against Notre Dame. In a tweet Thursday evening, Lawrence said the “only thing that hurts” about the situation is not being able to compete with his teammates.