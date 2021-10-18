4-Year-Old Australian Girl Vanishes From Campsite in Middle of Night
‘GRAVE CONCERNS’
A 4-year-old girl who was camping with her family in Western Australia is still missing after vanishing in the middle of the night. CNN reports that Cleo Smith was last seen asleep in a tent at the Blowholes campsite in Macleod around 1:30 a.m. local time Saturday. “Grave concerns are held for Cleo’s safety,” reads a statement from the Western Australia Police Force. “WA Police are exploring all possibilities and have a number of investigative resources to assist, including detectives from the Homicide Squad as well as Forensics and local detectives.” Cleo’s parents and the police are both publicly pleading for any information related to the little girl’s disappearance. Officers are searching several shacks along the coastline and have committed to “throwing everything” at the hunt, per Police Inspector Jon Munday.
Ellie Smith, Cleo’s mother, made a desperate plea on Facebook for any clues of her daughter’s whereabouts. “It’s been over 24 hours since I last seen the sparkle in my little girls eyes! Please help me find her! If you hear or see anything at all please call the police!” she wrote.