Lawyer Who Was on GA Conference Call With Trump Resigns From Her Firm
PARTING PARTNER
A volunteer lawyer for President Donald Trump’s campaign has resigned her position as a partner at the law firm Foley & Lardner after her involvement in the explosive conference call between Georgia’s secretary of state and Trump was made public. Cleta Mitchell wrote in a statement to Insider, “I have decided that it is in both of our interests that I leave the firm.” Mitchell aided the president in pressuring the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state’s election results in the Jan. 2 phone call, and she previously described her role as a “volunteer” for the Trump campaign in its longshot and fact-free efforts to overturn the election. In a statement released Monday, her firm said, “Foley & Lardner LLP is not representing any parties seeking to contest the results of the presidential election...We are aware of, and are concerned by, Ms. Mitchell’s participation in the January 2 conference call.”