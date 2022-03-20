Cleveland Browns Defend Hiring of Deshaun Watson After Sex Abuse Allegations
‘WE ARE CONFIDENT’
The Cleveland Browns defended their hiring of quarterback Deshaun Watson on Sunday, praising him as “humble, sincere, and candid” as the team faced backlash over trading for him despite the sexual-assault allegations against him. “We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson,” team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam wrote, saying it spent time considering the legal proceedings against him. “We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback.” Watson was cleared by a Texas grand jury earlier this month of criminal charges, but he faces lawsuits from 22 women who alleged he sexually abused them during massage sessions. Watson’s five-year, guaranteed $230-million contract with the Browns was announced Friday, making him the highest-earning player of guaranteed money in the NFL.