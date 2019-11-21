CUT THE TENSION
Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett Accuses Mason Rudolph of Using Racial Slur Before Fight
In an appeal hearing with the National Football League on Wednesday, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett accused Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph of calling him a racial slur right before last week’s brawl, sources told ESPN. Rudolph has vehemently denied the accusation, which Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten says he will not discuss “any further” as his “focus remains on preparation for Sunday’s game.”
Garrett was indefinitely suspended for ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him in the head with it in the final seconds of Thursday’s game. Rudolph’s attorney claims that Garrett falsely accused his client of using a racial slur “in a desperate attempt to mitigate his suspension.” A source told ESPN that a fine is expected, though Rudolph has not been punished for the incident. Garrett’s allegation, which was made in his initial comments during the hearing, caused tension on both sides about whether it was permissible to be used in the appeal.