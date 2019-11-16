CHEAT SHEET
Odell Beckham Jr. Says He’s Being Singled Out for Drug Tests
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is sick of being drug-tested. “[The NFL] made me come in Monday when we had an off day. Had a drug test,” Beckham told Cleveland.com. “Made me come in Thursday after the game. Had another drug test. Every week, twice a week.” Beckham said the tests are supposed to be random but “nobody is getting tested like me. I know people who didn’t get tested for five months in the offseason and I’m getting tested every time.” The news site said the tests are for performance-enhancing substances, not recreational drugs.