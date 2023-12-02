CHEAT SHEET
NFL Star Reveals the Extent of Burns From Fire Pit Accident
Cleveland Browns’ tight end David Njoku suffered burns to 17 percent of his body from a home fire pit accident back in September. Njoku and his doctor, Dr. Joseph Khouri, talked about the NFL star’s second-degree burns on Friday in a video posted to social media, saying that the doctor’s recommendation was for Njoku not to play. But Njoku has not missed a game all season, and even played two days after the accident making six catches for 46 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. On Sunday, Njoku will reportedly wear custom cleats for NFL’s My Cause My Cleats to support The American Burn Association.