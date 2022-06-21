Browns QB Deshaun Watson Settles 20 Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits
PAYING UP
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson settled 20 of the 24 total sexual misconduct lawsuits filed against him, the alleged victims’ attorney Tony Buzbee announced Tuesday. While Texas juries declined to indict him on criminal charges, 20 of the women who came forward will receive confidential payouts, Buzbee said. Because the cases are settled, Watson won’t have to go through multiple days of deposition testimony that were scheduled this week. One woman who didn’t settle—Ashley Solis—was the first victim to come forward. Buzbee said he looks forward to advocating for her in court. “As a result of Ashley’s lone but brave voice, soon many women who had allegedly experienced the same conduct were emboldened to step forward,” Buzbee told USA Today. “It is important to point out that, without Ashley Solis, the conduct experienced by these women would likely have continued unfettered.” Still up in the air is whether Watson will be punished by the NFL, as it’s been suggested by insiders that he could be suspended for up to one season.