Browns QB Deshaun Watson Suffers Season-Ending Injury
‘STRUCTURAL DAMAGE’
The Cleveland Browns said Wednesday that star quarterback Deshaun Watson will have season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder. The team said Watson underwent an MRI on Monday that revealed a fracture on his right shoulder after a rough tackle in the first half of a 33-31 victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They said he needed immediate surgery “to avoid further structural damage.” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on social media that Watson wanted “to be shot up and play through the injuries,” but was informed that “if he got hit again in the same spot, the shoulder could fall apart.” ESPN reported that the loss dropped the Browns’ odds to win the Super Bowl from 25-1 to 50-1. PJ Walker, the team’s backup quarterback, will likely fill in as they play the Pittsburgh Steelers this coming Sunday. Watson has battled a slew of off-field scandals in recent seasons, including sexual misconduct allegations.