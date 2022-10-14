Browns QB Deshaun Watson Accused of More Sexual Misconduct
WORSE AND WORSE
A new allegation of sexual misconduct against suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was made in a lawsuit filed in Texas on Thursday. The woman—identified in the suit only as Jane Doe—claims Watson “attempted to solicit sexually related acts with [the] Plaintiff including intercourse” during a December 2020 massage therapy session in Houston. It adds that the woman “refused to have sex with Watson” but “he was able to pressure her into oral sex,” according to the lawsuit. The filing is the 26th lawsuit accusing Watson of sexual misconduct in the context of massage sessions. One suit was withdrawn and Watson settled with 23 of his accusers, according to their attorney. “Just because settlements and things like that happen doesn’t mean that a person is guilty for anything,” Watson said at a news conference in August.