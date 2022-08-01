Deshaun Watson Reportedly Suspended for Only Six Games After Dozens of Sex Misconduct Claims
FOUL PLAY
Deshaun Watson, the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns, will face a six-game suspension for violating NFL personal conduct rules after he was accused of sexual wrongdoing by two dozen women, according to a report. The 26-year-old athlete recently settled 23 of 24 lawsuits brought against him by massage therapists who alleged that Watson sexually harassed or assaulted them during appointments between 2020 and 2021. Citing two people familiar with the decision to suspend Watson on Monday, the Associated Press reports that the league had sought a suspension of at least one year and a $5 million fine for Watson during a three-day hearing in front of disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson in June. The NFL Players’ Association, however, argued he shouldn’t be punished by the league at all as Watson hadn’t been convicted of any crime.