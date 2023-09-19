Browns Star Nick Chubb Out for the Season After ‘Significant’ Injury
STOMACH CHURNING
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is out for the 2023 season after a horror knee injury that was so shocking when it was shown on the big screen that it drew an audible gasp from the crowd. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Chubb had suffered a “significant” knee injury in a press conference after the game and said he expected him to miss the remainder of the season. Chubb was carted off the field in Pittsburgh on Monday night during the second quarter against the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium during Monday Night Football, which the Browns lost 26-22. NFL.com reports officials believe Chubb suffered multiple torn ligaments, but will undergo tests to confirm. ESPN also chose not to replay the video, with announcer Troy Aikman saying, “Yeah, we’re not going to show it. It’s as bad as you can imagine.” The network later told The Athletic it made the decision immediately from its production truck onsite. “You feel obviously for Nick, but I know Nick, and his team mates know Nick, and they have to move on in football,” Stefanski said. “We gotta rally, we’ll rally without Nick, he’ll be in the building I’m sure when he’s back in, and he’ll support his team just like we’ll support him.”